Kentwood PD: Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after 2-year-old shoots self

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A man is in custody for the death of a 2-year-old boy in Kentwood last week.

The victim was found shot at Hidden Lakes Apartments on the night of Friday, May 19, according to the Kentwood Police Department (KPD). The boy died at the hospital despite life-saving efforts.

We’re told 22-year-old Markus Nevills Jr. has since been arrested.

Nevills was arraigned and charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter, according to police.

KPD believes the boy shot himself with an unsecured firearm. The gun reportedly belongs to Nevills, who had been dating the boy’s mother.

The shooting remains under investigation.

