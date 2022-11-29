Kentwood house fire that killed 2 believed to be accident

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A house fire that claimed two lives is believed to be an accident. The fire occurred in the 400 block of 48th Street Southeast on November 28.

According to the Kentwood Fire Department, investigators are looking into possible electrical issues, after finding a space heater near the fire’s origin.

The fire is currently being investigated by the Kentwood Fire Department, Kentwood Police Department, and Michigan State Police.

Fire and police departments were dispatched to the fire at around 3:23 a.m. on November 28. A KFD medic unit was the first to arrive at the scene, and initiated rescue attempts. Kentwood and Cutlerville firefighters joined the efforts to rescue individuals in the home and put out the fire.

At the time of the fire, the home was occupied by 11 individuals. Nine of them were able to make it out of the home safely.

Although medical assistance was provided to a 12-year-old female and a 19-year-old female, they were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause for both deaths was smoke inhalation.

