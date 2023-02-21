'He will be missed by many': 19-year-old crash victim remembered for work ethic, selflessness

KENT CITY, Mich. — Kent City Community Schools (KCCS) is mourning the sudden loss of one of its graduates.

Logan McVicker, a graduate of Kent City High School, died Monday morning when troopers say his car left the road and hit a tree on US-131.

Superintendent Bill Crane says Logan participated in multiple sports – including football, wrestling and track & field – as well as the school’s marching band, in which he competed in two state championships.

Logan was previously featured on FOX 17 in 2019 for going above and beyond to help a friend – who was in a wheelchair – take part in marching band.

READ MORE: Football player pushes friend in wheelchair for marching band

Crane tells us he was Logan’s football coach for three years, adding Logan worked hard and always gave it his all.

“He will be missed by many,” writes Crane. “Our crisis response team met this morning to make sure all students and staff received the support they needed at Kent City High School.”

