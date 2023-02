KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Cedar Springs man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on US-131 Monday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened at about 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 296.

We’re told the 19-year-old driver left the road and hit a tree.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died, according to MSP.

The crash is currently being investigated.

Troopers are asking witnesses to connect with MSP by calling 616-866-4411.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube