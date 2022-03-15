GVSU wrestling coach plans to join Ukrainian forces in fight against Russia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ever since Ukraine went under attack from Russia on Feb. 24, many people across the world, including here in West Michigan, have been looking for ways to help. Bars and restaurants have removed Russian vodka from their shelves, while others have stepped up to send medical supplies to the region.

Jeff Anderson, the assistant wrestling coach at Grand Valley State University, plans to donate in a different way — by joining the International Defense Legion of Ukraine.

Close to 3 million Ukrainians, including Anderson's girlfriend, Kateryna, have either fled to safer parts of the country or have left altogether. Anderson, who is an American veteran himself, is choosing to head toward the danger.

That legion was created back on Mar. 1 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, giving civilians of foreign ally countries the chance to help Ukraine fight against Russian invaders. Typically, foreigners would need a visa to enter the country, but that requirement has been canceled as long as the war continues.

There is a seven-step process people like Anderson need to go through in order to be approved.

1. Apply to the Embassy of Ukraine in your country with the intention to join the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine.

· How to apply: Go to the Embassy, either in a neighboring country or in your own; make a phone call; send an email

2. Specify what documents and clothing (equipment) you need or are recommended to have.



· internal document;

· passport to travel abroad;

· documents confirming your record of military service (service in law enforcement agencies) and participation in the combat;

· other documents as requested by the Defense attache or Consul.

3. Arrive at the Embassy with documents for an interview

4. Submit an application to enlist for voluntary contract-based military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

5. Get instructions on how to travel to Ukraine, with the necessary documents and equipment.

It is recommended, if available, to bring your military kit such as:

· clothing or its elements

· equipment

· helmet

· body armor

· etc.

6. Travel to Ukraine in a defined way. Representatives of Ukrainian Embassies, Consulates (abroad) and territorial defense in Ukraine will provide assistance on the way.

7. Upon arrival to the collection point in Ukraine, join the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine (sign the contract) and engage the Russian occupiers together with fighters from all over the world and Ukrainian soldiers.

Anderson will be flying into Poland for his interview in eight days. FOX 17 is speaking with Anderson on Tuesday and will share more about his decision during the 5 p.m. newscast.

