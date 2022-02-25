'My heart just saddens': West Michigan man fearful for friends, girlfriend living in Ukraine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the deadly battle between Russia and Ukraine continues, one West Michigan man is in fear for his friends overseas.

Jeff Anderson is an assistant wrestling coach at Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids. He was lucky to come home to West Michigan from a recent trip to Ukraine just days before Russia's invasion. The same, though, can't be said for his friends and girlfriend, who live in Ukraine.

“When I talk to my friends, you know, it brings tears to my eyes and my heart just saddens," Anderson told FOX 17. “These are my friends. They're almost like family to me. My best friend over there, my training partner for five years and best friend, and I can't reach him. I can't reach him.”

These acts of warfare are a shocking reality for someone like Anderson, who was in Ukraine less than a week ago. At that point, he said life felt completely normal.

“It absolutely was," he said. "Everybody was normal. Nobody was even panicked. Nobody was even talking about it that much. No one believed they were going to come to especially Kyiv. No one believed it.”

In addition to being a coach, Anderson is also a professional wrestler who often trains in Ukraine. It's allowed him to create friendships with many of his Russian and Ukranian competitors.

Anderson said even those guys are stunned by the current situation.

“Last year, I was in Russia and Ukraine competing," he said. "I know a lot of Russian guys and Ukrainian guys. Even my Russian friends are like, 'Jeff, I'm sorry. I don't know what's going on. I don't know why they're doing this.' They're in disbelief.”

While some civilians are choosing to stay and fight, many families are trying to leave by fleeing to neighboring countries. That includes his Ukranian girlfriend, whose mom was prepared for this possibility.

“Her mom packed like six bags and we're laughing about it," Anderson said. "I go, ‘Your mom, you know, she's crazy.’ Well, look what happened.”

Her family has been on the road trying to get to Poland, according to Anderson. However, because so many people are trying to do the same thing, the typical 10-hour drive is now 30 hours long, and counting.

“So, that’s how backed up it is," he said. "There are bombings along the way, shootings along the way, and there's... I think they're still driving. I don't know if she got some apartment or hotel or not, but they're still still on the road in Lviv. Of course, now Russia is starting to hit over there.”

Anderson said his girlfriend was able to find a safe place to stay for the night, but the same won't be said for many others. The death toll is already in the triple digits, with hundreds more injured.

Anderson said he is worried for his friends and the place he's grown to love, and is tired of feeling helpless.

“Don't tell my mom," he said, "but there's a militia you can join. So, I messaged a place out of Lviv yesterday and said, 'Look, I'm former military. I'm an athlete. I'm older, of course. But if you can use my help, I'm there.' You know, of course, I told a couple people, and they're like, 'Don't to do it.' But you want to do something, right?”

Ukraine is in desperate need of help right now. The government is giving guns to civilians, asking anyone under the age of 18 to enlist in the army and banning men between the age of 18 and 60 from leaving the country.

