Grandville man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grandville man pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a child.

Thomas Aaron Hungerford, 54, was previously accused of sharing hundreds of sexually explicit images of children with an undercover investigator. He was federally indicted in June.

Hungerford was also suspected of breaking into a Grandville High School locker room to steal girls’ underwear. However, the district’s superintendent said there was no evidence to suggest he made it inside.

Kent Man accused of breaking into girls' locker room will remain behind bars Michael Martin

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says Hungerford filmed a girl — who was under 18 — without her knowledge in August 2023 as she participated in sexual activities.

“Protecting children and teenagers from sexual exploitation is a critical part of our mission,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “I’m grateful to the FBI for its swift and careful work on this case and the work the Bureau does every day to protect kids.”

Hungerford will spend 15–30 years behind bars, according to the DOJ.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube