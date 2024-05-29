COURT DOCS: Grandville man jailed, facing child porn charges

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Grandville man sits in jail Wednesday, awaiting federal a preliminary hearing, after being linked to disturbing messages discovered in a child pornography investigation.

According to court documents, FBI agents in Nebraska made the connection, leading federal investigators to his home. Inside, they allegedly found videos, chats, pictures, saved website links, clothing and additional evidence.

Thomas Hungerford was arrested on one count of distribution of child pornography.

When investigators questioned the 54-year-old on May 23, court documents say he admitted to taking pictures in public places and other disturbing behavior.

"He also admitted to entering the girl’s locker room of a high school, at an afterschool event, and stealing underwear from the lockers," the document reads.

The criminal complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan does not name the school; however, FOX 17 obtained a letter sent to Grandville Public School parents on Tuesday from Superintendent Roger Bearup, saying the district was made aware "a member of [the] community was being investigated for child pornography" on the same day investigators questioned Hungerford.

Though not directly connecting the investigation to Hungerford, the letter says the man in question told investigators he had previously attempted to "enter the [girls'] locker room of a high school to steal underwear from the lockers."

Grandville Public Schools has banned the person from all school properties and says they have no indication they actually entered the girls' locker room at Grandville High School. However, they are looking into the situation alongside investigators, to evaluate access to future after-school events and protect students.

Hungerford is set for a pre-trial and detention hearing on May 30. He faces between 5 and 20 years in prison with a possible supervised release between 5 years and life.

