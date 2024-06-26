Man accused of sending child porn, breaking into girls' locker room federally indicted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of distributing child porn has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Thomas Hungerford, 54, allegedly shared hundreds of explicit videos and images of children with an investigator working undercover in Nebraska.

Hungerford is also accused of breaking into a girls’ locker room at Grandville High School with the intent to steal underwear.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) announced Wednesday a grand jury indicted Hungerford on three federal charges: one count of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of distributing child porn. He faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

“Sexual exploitation targeting our youngest and most vulnerable is an ongoing threat,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Protecting kids is a critical part of our mission. While we would always want to prevent a child from experiencing harm, we stand ready to hold the predators who commit these crimes accountable.”

Hungerford is scheduled to be arraigned July 27.

