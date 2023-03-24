Grand Rapids Public Schools' elementary, middle school installs metal detector at entrance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new security measure has been added to a Grand Rapids Public Schools' elementary and middle school.

It follows two incidents in the last six months where separate students brought guns to school.

On Thursday, Burton Elementary and Middle School conducted an unannounced random weapons search using a metal detector.

Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) said it's planning to leave it up for at least the rest of the school year.

Two incidents happened less than three months apart.

The first took place in October 2022 when an unloaded gun was confiscated from a student by a school security officer.

The second incident took place in January of this year when a 13-year-old brought a loaded handgun to school. The teen was placed into custody by the Grand Rapids Police Department.



GRPS said the detector will remain at the entrance of Burton. School officials said it will be evaluated as the school year continues on how it can be used best to keep students, teachers and faculty safe.

The district is also reminding scholars who may have a concern about weapons or violence to tell an adult immediately.

Grand Rapids Public Schools said the searches, like the one conducted on Thursday, are done to ensure the schools are safe. That policy is outlined in GRPS' Scholar Resource and Responsibility Guide.

