Unloaded gun confiscated from Burton Middle School student

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An unloaded gun was confiscated from a Burton Middle School student on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Grand Rapids Public Schools, a student told a GRPS security officer during the lunch period that a student was possessing a handgun.

The reported student was then isolated immediately by school security. It was determined that the student was actually carrying an unloaded handgun. In one of the student’s bags, a magazine and ammunition for the weapon were found.

While the matter was addressed, Burton Middle and Elementary schools were put into “shelter in place” mode.

There were no reports that the student involved made any threats towards others. The student cooperated once approached by school security.

The student was then taken into custody by the Grand Rapids Police Department, and will be addressed according to school disciplinary procedures and the law.

“This underscores the message we drive home to our scholars all the time. ‘When you see something, say something,’” said Larry Johnson, GRPS Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Public Safety and School Security. “Thanks to the wherewithal of one of our scholars, we were able to intervene immediately and address this matter before anyone was hurt.”

Anyone with information involving a weapon or violence at any school can contact Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345 or call/text (855)5-OK2SAY.

A letter that was sent home to the parents of students at Burton Middle and Elementary Schools can be found here.

