GRPD: 13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A middle schooler was arrested after officers at Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) found a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.

The school district says a student attending Burton Middle School displayed “concerning behavior” after school on Tuesday, prompting one parent to reach out to staff members.

Security personnel conducted a search and discovered the student was in possession of a loaded weapon, according to GRPS.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says their officers arrived at the school and placed the 13-year-old in custody.

“We are beyond disappointed that our children have access to weapons like this. As a community, we cannot tolerate this activity. It’s hurting those we love and destroying far too many lives,” says Superintendent Leadriane Roby, Ph.D. “I am grateful that the relationships we have with our GRPS families gave our security team the opportunity to intervene and no one was hurt.”

GRPS tells us the school was placed on lockdown while authorities handled the situation, adding elementary schoolers were permitted inside their section of the building in the meantime “because the incident was contained and under control.”

School officials say this letter was sent to families regarding the incident.

Those with knowledge or concerns related to school safety are encouraged to connect with OK2SAY at 8-555-OK2SAY. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345.

