Former Kent County deputy found not guilty in ‘road rage’ assault

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — Court records indicate a former deputy with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) was found not guilty of assault and battery in Ingham County Monday.

Deputy Marcelo Aranda was accused of assaulting a driver in a “road rage incident” near Lansing on Aug. 19, 2022.

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by FOX 17 shows Aranda reportedly punched a man multiple times while off duty. Aranda allegedly suspected the man of driving while intoxicated.

Aranda was later terminated by KCSO. He pleaded not guilty to one count of assault and battery during an arraignment on Sept. 15.

