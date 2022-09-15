Former Kent County deputy accused of assault arraigned

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Kent County deputy accused of assaulting someone during an off-duty incident has been formally charged.

Marcelo Aranda was arraigned Thursday morning on one count of assault.

Aranda pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Monday, the Ingham County sheriff confirmed that the former Kent County Sheriff’s Office deputy had been charged after a road rage incident three weeks ago near Lansing. The other driver involved in the road rage incident is charged with OWI, according to Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Aranda is no longer employed with the department. The decision was the result of an internal investigation.

"The KCSO is aware of a criminal incident involving Marcelo Aranda in Ingham County stemming from an off-duty incident that occurred three weeks ago. Upon notification, we started an internal investigation culminating in Marcelo Aranda’s termination from employment at KCSO. Due to the ongoing nature of the criminal case in Ingham County, the KCSO is unable to make further comments about the incident."





The sheriff's office did not provide further details about the off-duty incident or the ongoing criminal case against former deputy Aranda.

Aranda’s bond was set at $750.

He’s due back in court for a pre-trial conference on October 3.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube