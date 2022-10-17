New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 has uncovered new details in the arrest and termination of a Kent County deputy.

Marcelo Aranda is accused of assaulting a driver outside of Lansing.

A Freedom of Information Act Request reveals what happened during this violent case of road rage.

The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”

That victim was the driver of another vehicle that Aranda suspected of intoxicated driving and tried to pull him over while off-duty and out his jurisdiction.

The termination letter sent to him in early September goes into all the details of the incident that happened on August 19, which ultimately led to his assault charge and termination from the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Aranda was with his wife and children in his personal vehicle after leaving a Detroit Tigers game.

While on I-96, Aranda called 911 to report an intoxicated driver but hung up.

Aranda was later identified as the aggressive driver by an independent witness.

The letter says he tried to stop the other vehicle by turning on the dome light and waving his badge, ultimately following the driver into a rest stop parking lot.

That's where the physical attack happened, described in the termination note as pushing the man's head below the steering wheel, and punching him in the head and face area multiple times.

It says Aranda acknowledged that the driver was a paraplegic before continuing contact.

The letter ends by saying Aranda admitted he lost his cool and was acting emotionally.

Aranda pleaded not guilty to an assault charge.

The other driver is charged with operating while intoxicated.

