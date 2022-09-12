Kent County deputy fired, accused in criminal case

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County deputy has been fired, authorities say, after an off-duty incident that took place three weeks ago near Lansing.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Marcelo Aranda, a former deputy, is no longer employed with the department. The decision was the result of an internal investigation.



The KCSO is aware of a criminal incident involving Marcelo Aranda in Ingham County stemming from an off-duty incident that occurred three weeks ago. Upon notification, we started an internal investigation culminating in Marcelo Aranda’s termination from employment at KCSO. Due to the ongoing nature of the criminal case in Ingham County, the KCSO is unable to make further comments about the incident.



Kent County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Office did not provide further details about the off-duty incident or the ongoing criminal case against former deputy Aranda.

However, court records from the 55th District Court in Mason show that Aranda is facing charges of assault and battery.

His first court hearing is scheduled for September 15, court records also reveal.

