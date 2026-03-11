First flu-related child death in 2026 confirmed in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A child in West Michigan has died as a result of the flu, according to the Kent County Health Department.

It is not clear when the child passed away, but based on data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) the death happened within the last week. In its March 6 report, MDDHS only listed two flu-related pediatric deaths in the state, both on the east side.

This death is the first in Kent County for the winter. In 2024-2025, two children died from the flu in Kent County.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this young life to influenza,” said Dr. Adam London, Health Officer for our department. “This tragedy reminds us that influenza can have serious consequences, especially for children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems."

The number of flu cases in Michigan remain high, according to MDHHS.

Last year the state reported 10 pediatric deaths tied to the flu, the highest number of cases since 2004. Nationwide, it was one of the worst flu seasons in 15 years.

Health officials recommend anyone six months or older to get the flu vaccine every year. Other steps you can take to lower your risk of getting the flu include:



Good hygiene practice: frequently wash your hands with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes, & disinfect commonly touched surfaces

Stay home when you or someone you live with is sick

Get medical care if needed. People at higher risk of serious complications should contact your healthcare provider.

