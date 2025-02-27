2 Kent County children pass away from influenza, raising state total to 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Health officials urge the public to take precautions after two children in Kent County died of influenza.

Those deaths bring Michigan’s total to five for the current flu season, according to the Kent County Health Department (KCHD) citing the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of these young lives to influenza,” says KCHD Health Officer Dr. Adam London. “This is a heartbreaking reminder that while the flu can be mild for some, it poses serious health risks for others. We encourage anyone who has not received a flu shot this season to consider doing so as soon as possible to protect our community and our children."

We’re told current flu activity is considered “very high” in the state. More than 15,000 people were reported to have visited healthcare providers for the flu last week alone.

KCHD strongly recommends taking the following preventative measures to curb the spread of the flu:



Get the influenza vaccine. It is proven to be safe and effective against severe cases and death.

Wash your hands often, preferably with soap and water.

Cover your mouth when you sneeze and cough.

Clean all surfaces that are frequently touched.

Refrain from going out if you or your child feel ill.

Take antiviral medication to limit the severity of symptoms.

Connect with your doctor if high-risk individuals (e.g. small children, older adults, people with chronic health problems and those who are pregnant) contract the virus.

Schedule an appointment to receive the flu vaccine by calling KCHD at 616-632-7200.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information.

