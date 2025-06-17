Pediatric flu deaths jump in Michigan to highest level since 2004

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, there has been a dramatic rise in pediatric flu deaths in Michigan since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to state data, the number jumped from zero in 2020 to ten deaths over this past flu season.

This is very concerning news. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the ten pediatric flu deaths represent the highest number in the state since 2004.

So, what’s causing the surge? Public health experts point to declining vaccination rates that’s fueled by a growing distrust of vaccines by parents.

For example, the flu shot coverage for ages 6 months to 17 years old in Michigan was just 16.3 percent this past season. That’s a big drop from the 31-point-2 percent coverage in the 2020 to 2021 season.

And unfortunately, it’s feared the deaths could continue to increase as more people become vaccine-hesitant.

In addition to the declining vaccination rate, county and state health officials say the end of the COVID pandemic is another reason for the rise in pediatric flu deaths. That’s because people began gathering in large groups again, no longer wearing masks or social distancing, and that has led to an overall increase in communicable diseases.

The flu season runs from October to May, and it typically peaks between December and February. It’s recommended that anyone six months and older get the annual flu vaccine early in the season.

Health officials and pediatric doctors are trying to combat the mistrust in vaccines and overall healthcare by listening to parents’ concerns, dispelling myths about the flu vaccine, and educating people on the effectiveness of vaccines.

In the end, it’s up to the parents whether they want their child vaccinated. However, our role as healthcare professionals is to provide facts and resources so they can make an informed decision.