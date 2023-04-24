First day of new I-96 project disrupts morning commute

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The morning commute Monday proved to take a lot longer for drivers dealing with the new repaving project on I-96 between Cascade Road and 28th Street.

Lane closures on both eastbound and westbound I-96 were introduced at 7 a.m., and eastbound backed up very quickly, with speeds typically at about 15 miles per hour. Traffic backed up at times all the way to Leonard Street.

Backups on I-96 due to lane closure grand_cam_064.flv.jpg Traffic jams on I-96 due to new lane closure between Cascade Road and 28th Street. Michigan Department of Transportation cameras MDOT 96 at Cascade 04-24-23.jpg Traffic jams on I-96 due to new lane closure between Cascade Road and 28th Street. Michigan Department of Transportation cameras

Westbound traffic backed up to 36th Street for most of the morning.

The project is scheduled to continue until October, with those lane closures expected to be a regular feature in the construction zone.

