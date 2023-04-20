Repaving project on I-96 begins April 24

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Drivers can expect lane closures and traffic shifts on I-96 between Cascade Road and 28th Street as repaving begins Monday, April 24.

Occasional ramp closures are also planned for these ramps, says the Michigan Department of Transportation (closures to be scheduled):



Off-ramp from I-96 eastbound to 28th Street (M-11) eastbound (for one week, date TBA)

Off-ramp from I-96 westbound to 28th Street (M-11) westbound (for one week, date TBA)

Off-ramp from I-96 eastbound to 28th Street westbound (M-11)(nightly for two weeks, date TBA)

Off-ramp from I-96 westbound to 28th Street westbound (M-11)(nightly for two weeks, date TBA)

On and off ramps at I-96 and Cascade Road (nightly for two weeks, date TBA)

Major work is also planned for the Burton Street bridge over I-96 between June and August. The bridge will be closed, with traffic detoured to Patterson Avenue, 28th Street, and Kraft Avenue.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.