Family, friends remember teens who died in Kentwood house fire

KENTWOOD, Mich. — It’s been a devastating week for a family in Kentwood after two teenage girls lost their lives in a house fire early Monday morning.

Family members identified the girls as 12-year-old Ashlee Duran and 19-year-old Ernestina “Nety” Chavez.

Now, there’s a memorial set up at the home where the fire broke out to honor the young women and their family member who survived.

FOX 17 talked with Roberto Sales-Rivera, Ashlee’s brother and Nety’s cousin, who said they were both sweet girls who did not deserve what happened to them.

He says Nety came from Mexico to stay with his family just a few months ago.

Nety's Family

Sales-Rivera also described Ashlee as a talented artist.

Ashlee's Family

He says he tried to help as many people escape from his family's home during the fire and it's difficult knowing that not everyone made it out.

“They shot two birds with one stone, you know? They are just trying to heal right now. It’s hard to accept. It’s hard because, I don’t know…they didn’t deserve it,” Sales-Rivera told FOX 17.

The Kentwood Fire Department tells FOX 17 investigators believe the fire was accidental.

Ashlee and Nety’s family started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of the girls’ funerals.

