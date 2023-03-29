Watch Now
Documents: Wyoming fire chief let go over lack of communication

Posted at 4:08 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 16:25:32-04

WYOMING, Mich. — A handful of documents reveal a breakdown in communication at the highest levels of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety led to the termination of Fire Chief Brian Bennett.

After confirming Chief Bennett's firing earlier this month, FOX 17 filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the city for any documents and communications regarding his employment. On Wednesday the city of Wyoming provided three documents and told FOX 17 there were no other written communications about Bennett's status as fire chief.

First is the separation agreement signed by Bennett and Interim City Manager John McCarter. The agreement calls for Wyoming to continue to pay Bennett for the next 6 months, a total of $53.654.00. Bennett will also continue to receive health benefits through the end of September 2023.

Bennett Signed Agreement

If Bennett gets a new job during those six months, the city will only pay to make up the difference between his old salary and new salary.

The ex-fire chief agreed to not sue the city of Wyoming, in most cases, and to not publicly talk badly about the city or its employees.

Second is the termination memo to Bennett from the city.

Second is the termination memo to Bennett from the city.

In a verbal warning dated October 20, 2022, Director of Public Safety Kim Koster told Bennett his lack of communication to her and other administrative staff "leaves... our agency at risk."

Bennett Verbal Warning

The push-in ceremony itself was non-controversial. Koster wrote she would have approved, but noted there was no communication or coordination with most of the department or other city staff.

Koster listed just one corrective action for Bennett: communicate better. "Proper notification of major incidents and personnel issues must be made, along with improved communication on the planning and overall strategies of the Fire Service."

Bennett worked in Wyoming from 2015 to 2023, including more than five years as chief. He previously served as chief with Caledonia Township and as president of the Kent County Fire Chiefs Association.

Deputy Director of Public Safety, Kip Snyder, is now overseeing the firefighting side of public safety.

