Wyoming Fire Dept. lets go of chief after years of service

WYOMING, Mich. — FOX 17 has learned that the city of Wyoming recently let go of its fire chief.

Brian Bennett was hired to the role back in 2018 after he served as deputy fire chief for three years.

City of Wyoming

FOX 17 is still working to figure out why the city let go of Bennett. City officials said they do not comment on employment matters.

We’re told that Deputy Director of Public Safety, Kip Snyder, will now oversee the position.

As of Friday afternoon, Bennett's bio is still on the city's webpage. It says Bennett started working for Wyoming in 2015 as the city transitioned into a public safety model.

Bennett previously served as Caledonia Township's fire chief and served as president of the Kent County Fire Chiefs Association.

According to city statistics, the fire division responded to more than 7,000 alarms in 2022. It's 65 fewer responses than the previous year, which was the highest amount in the department's history.

