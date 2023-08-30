Watch Now
Deputies: Vehicles at Kent County parks targeted in recent thefts

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:44 PM, Aug 30, 2023
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are reminding motorists to keep their valuables secure following a rash of thefts in broad daylight.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says vehicles were recently targeted at Townsend and Millennium parks.

We’re told windows were smashed with cash and credits cards stolen from purses that had been left in plain sight.

KCSO advises drivers to report suspicious activity and keep their belongings out of sight when leaving vehicles unattended.

