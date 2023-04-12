Sheriff warns public about thefts from vehicles at Ottawa County parks

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about thefts targeting cars in some local parks.

They've gotten reports of suspects taking checks, credit cards, IDs and more from vehicles and using them at stores.

Monday, deputies responded to a theft at the Grand Ravines Park.

Deputies say several cars had their windows smashed and purses and wallets stolen. The sheriff’s office says the thefts happened during the afternoon hours while people were taking walks in the park.

They also got reports of similar incidents in the Georgetown Township area.

The sheriff’s office is reminding everyone to keep their valuables out of sight and the car locked at all times.

If you have any information about the thefts, call the sheriff’s office at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube