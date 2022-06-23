Deputies: 5 vehicles stolen from Kent County dealership

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies are looking for at least three people who broke into a car dealership and stole five vehicles.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Northview High School in Plainfield Township just after 6 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a vehicle that was left running and unoccupied in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they determined the vehicle belonged to a car dealership in Algoma Township.

Investigators went to the car dealership along 14 Mile Road and found a broken window at the business.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies determined five vehicles had been stolen from the dealership overnight.

One vehicle was found on Creek Drive SE in Kentwood, two were found on Normandy Drive SE in Grand Rapids, and one other vehicle was involved in a break-in in Muskegon Township and a subsequent police chase through Ottawa County.

Investigators say at least three people were involved in the car dealership break-in.

The sheriff’s office says there’s been an increase in car thefts in the area. Many of the stolen vehicles are then being used to commit homicides, shootings, armed robberies, burglaries of gun stores, and other dangerous crimes.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, from 2019 to 2020 there was a 111% increase in auto theft, and the trend hasn’t slowed down much over the course of the years since.

The sheriff’s office and Grand Rapids Police Department have a Combined Auto Task Force that’s been keeping a close eye on the troubling trend.

The Combined Auto Theft Team says people should be aware of ongoing vehicle thefts, especially those with Kia and Hyundai models with a standard key ignition.

Here's a look at the number of monthly vehicle thefts in Grand Rapids.

The Combined Auto Theft Team recommends everyone take the following steps to protect their vehicles from thefts:

• Park in well-lit areas near buildings and/or cameras

• Park in a garage if possible

• Always remove valuables from your vehicle

• Always lock your vehicle

• Activate the alarm system on your vehicle

• Use a locking mechanism on your vehicle (column collars, steering wheel locks or brake locks)

• If you have home surveillance cameras, park in the camera view if possible

• If you see something, say something - report all suspicious activity

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125 or you can submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer online or by calling (616) 774-2345.

