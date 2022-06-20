Car thefts in Kent County have happened 'almost every single day in June' according to sheriff's office

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Car thefts are up – way up – in Kent County since 2019, and the owners of two makes in particular should be especially careful.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, from 2019 to 2020 there was a 111% increase in auto theft, and the trend hasn’t slowed down much over the course of the years since.

“So far in 2022 we have 131 stolen vehicles to date,” said Sgt. Eric Brunner, speaking to FOX17 on Monday. “Just for June this month, there’s only been four days that have not had a stolen vehicle reported. So almost every single day so far from June 1 to June 20, we’ve taken at least one stolen vehicle report.”

KCSO and Grand Rapids Police have a Combined Auto Task Force that’s been keeping a close eye on the troubling trend. A recent tweet from GRPD warned Kia and Hyundai owners to be especially careful.

“There’s some lack of a security feature within those certain make/model of cars that is becoming prevalently known to thieves,” said Sgt. Brunner, “and they are therefore targeting specifically those vehicles to then use in commission of other crimes.”

Brunner said the task force warned especially about Kia Forte and Sorento models, and the Hyundai Elantra. But it’s what’s happening after the crime of theft that has deputies and officers especially worried. Many times, stolen cars are used in the commission of other crimes.

“Joyriding, sometimes breaking and entering…we’ve seen them used in gun store break-ins overnight, we’ve seen them used in shootings,” said Sgt. Brunner. “Firearms are stolen out of vehicles parked outside and then those firearms end up on the street.”

In February, the break-in at Al and Bob’s Gun Store used a stolen vehicle, as did the shooting that injured two people at the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation in Kentwood last month.

Sgt. Brunner recommends parking in a garage when possible, or a well-lit area at least. When you can, try to park in sight of a security camera or Ring doorbell cam. He says don’t leave anything in your vehicle, including your firearm, phone and wallet or purse.

Here's a look at the number of monthly vehicle thefts in Grand Rapids.



