Police in Kent County encourage awareness of ongoing vehicle thefts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in West Michigan are encouraging people to take extra steps to protect their vehicles from thefts.

The Combined Auto Theft Team says people should be aware of ongoing vehicle thefts, especially those with Kia and Hyundai models with a standard key ignition.

Officials say the stolen vehicles are often used in other serious crimes and then abandoned.

The Combined Auto Theft Team says they are actively investigating these thefts, but recommends everyone take the following steps to protect their vehicles from thefts:

• Park in well-lit areas near buildings and/or cameras

• Park in a garage if possible

• Always remove valuables from your vehicle

• Always lock your vehicle

• Activate the alarm system on your vehicle

• Use a locking mechanism on your vehicle (column collars, steering wheel locks or brake locks)

• If you have home surveillance cameras, park in the camera view if possible

• If you see something, say something - report all suspicious activity

You can submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer online or by calling (616) 774-2345.

RELATED: Michigan auto thefts on the rise; some drivers falling victim to crimes of opportunity

The Combined Auto Theft Team includes officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department, Kentwood Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube