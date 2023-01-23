Court papers: Good Samaritan drives shooting victim, stuck on the highway, to hospital

GAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — 21-year-old Maurice Fields Jr. is currently facing charges of robbery and assault with attempt to murder in 63rd District Court. His family says it's the first time he's ever been in this kind of trouble.

The family tells FOX17 he was a star football player at Grandville, until he tore his ACL. He coaches middle-school and works two jobs.

He's never been caught up in the justice system until now, his family says, he was accused in a shooting that broke out near a mobile home in Gaines Township.

On Saturday, Fields was driving to Gaines Township, on his way to purchase marijuana from another local man.

The man was selling Fields the marijuana, about a quarter of a pound, for $600.

According to court records, the man climbed into Fields' vehicle to show him the marijuana and receive the payment.

He said he had just asked Fields for the money when suddenly someone else jumped up from the backseat of Fields' car, wearing a ski mask and bearing a gun.

The victim was shot in the right eye. He scrambled back to his own car, and in court documents, he testifies that he heard more shots fired after him as he ran.

He sped away from the scene, but as he steered from 68th Street onto the US-131 ramp, he encountered Fields and his car once more, still shooting after him.

Court papers say both cars were hurtling down US-131 at about 130 miles per hour.

Finally, the victim's car broke down near Hall Street, with the victim badly injured from the shooting.

There, a Good Samaritan found them.

"Honestly don't remember what he said. But I saw the victim approach my passenger side window, and he was saying that he needed a ride to the hospital, that he had just got shot," said the Good Samaritan, who asked to remain anonymous.

The victim apologized for getting blood on the seats, as he was being driven to the hospital by the kind stranger.

The Good Samaritan said it was the right thing to do.

"I just kept thinking like, I was like, oh my gosh. I didn't think I was brave because I was crying, but I was like, oh my gosh, why are you the the one crying, you're not the one who got shot. But I think a lot of it was nerves."

The victim is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Fields was arrested on Sunday, and was arraigned Monday. His bond is set for $100,000.

