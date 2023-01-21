Man shot multiple times at Gaines Township mobile home park

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds at a Gaines Township mobile home park overnight.

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, residents of the Grand Village Mobile Home Park in the 100 block of Northbrook Drive SE called in to report hearing multiple gunshots fired. Upon arriving at the scene, Kent County Sheriff's Office deputies did not locate any victims. Then at 2 a.m. deputies learned that a 22-year-old man from Gaines Township showed up at St. Mary's Hospital after being struck by gunfire multiple times.

He was hospitalized and was listed in stable condition later Saturday.

Detectives continued the investigation and learned that after the victim was shot, he fled in a vehicle along with others and they were chased by the shooters. The suspects shot at the victim's vehicle along northbound U.S. 131 until the vehicle became disabled and stopped at Hall Street and U.S. 131. There, a Good Samaritan found the victim and drove him to the hospital.

Deputies said that although this shooting does present a danger to the public, they believe the two groups were known to each other and specifically met up in cars at 1:30 a.m. on Northbrook Drive SE.

Anybody with any information or video evidence is being asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office by calling (616) 632-6125 or Silent Observer anonymously by calling (616) 774-2345.

