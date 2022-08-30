Court docs: Algoma Twp. robbery suspect claims he tried to save life

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township this weekend has been arraigned.

The robbery took place on 10 Mile Road at Fifth Third Bank on the morning of Aug. 27, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was arrested the day after.

Bryan Joshua Greenwood, 27, was charged with bank robbery Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents obtained by FOX 17.

The probable cause affidavit states Greenwood approached the teller and produced a note claiming he was trying to save a person’s life, demanding $20,000 in cash. The document says the teller gave him a little under $5,300.

We’re told Greenwood’s identity was verified after the bank’s surveillance video was cross-referenced with that of a Rockford Meijer, where authorities say he purchased the same hat and shirt he wore to the bank minutes later.

Greenwood admitted he robbed the bank after a search warrant led authorities to the stolen money at his home, documents say.

