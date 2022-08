ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies have arrested the man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning.

The robbery occurred at a Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the 27-year-old man from Cadillac was taken into custody in Wexford County on Sunday with assistance from state troopers.

Deputies say the man will likely be arraigned in 63rd District Court on bank robbery charges.

