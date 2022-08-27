Kent Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the man who is accused of robbing a bank Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road, near Belmont Avenue, in Algoma Township just after 11 a.m.

The sheriff’s office searched the area with the Rockford Police Department and Michigan State Police but did not find the suspect.

Deputies say he is a white, middle-aged man.

He was wearing a University of Michigan hat, long sleeve shirt, dark pants and a surgical mask.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

Kent County Sheriff's Office

Kent County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office says the man who robbed the bank neither showed nor implied that he had a weapon, and no one got hurt.

If you know this man or have any information about the robbery, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

