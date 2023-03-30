Corner Bar food, fundraiser to be featured on 'America's Best Restaurants'

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Corner Bar in Rockford attracted the attention of America's Best Restaurants, a digital series that features independent restaurants around the United States, sharing unique food and stories of each establishment.

The taping of the latest episode at the Corner Bar Wednesday coincided with a special fundraiser for the family of Mya Kelly.

The 23-year-old mother of two was shot, in front of her children, at her home in Grand Rapids the day after Christmas 2022.

Kelly worked at the Corner Bar alongside her father Robert, better known as "ToJoe," a line cook at the restaurant for nearly a decade.

"It's just like family to me," he said. "When the incident happened, I came to work...to get it off my mind."

America's Best Restaurants made the trip to Rockford, after receiving a nomination for the Corner Bar.

"When we heard about the tragedy that took place, we definitely knew that this was the day that we needed to be here," explained Greg Hutson, host of America's Best Restaurants. "Because, you know, just as important as the food is the stories of the restaurant owners and the staff are just as important, if not more important."

The Corner Bar General Manager John Vanaman said all proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward a down payment on a home where ToJoe can raise his two grandchildren and help keep Mya's memory alive.

"This time, chili dogs are stepping aside," Vanaman said. "And, you know, this is about two kids whose lives we can help."

The Corner Bar will announce on its Facebook page when the episode will air. You can also view it on America's Best Restaurants website and social media.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family of Mya Kelly with expenses.

29-year-old Keyante Newbern has been charged with open murder in Kelly's death.

