Congress issues proclamation recognizes new Unified Sports & Inclusion Center

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Special Olympics Michigan received some special praise for its newest facility in West Michigan.

The United State Congress issued a proclamation recognizing the Unified Sports & Inclusion Center, the largest facility in the world dedicated to helping athletes with various abilities.

Kent Largest inclusive sports facility in the world opens with big celebration Daren Bower

U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten (D - 3rd District) presented the proclamation Thursday at the center.

"This is a truly a groundbreaking moment for West Michigan," Scholten told FOX 17. "What a true gemstone for our community, one that prides itself on inclusion."

Read the text of the proclamation below:

"In recognition of the opening of the Special Olympics of Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center's outdoor sports complex and indoor athlete activity space and Special Olympics Michigan 55th anniversary. Now, therefore, be it resolved that we celebrate the Special Olympics of Michigan for its opening of the sports complex. The Special Olympics Unified Sports and Inclusion Center provides a space where athletes with varying abilities showcase what they are capable of in a sports facility that is truly their own. On behalf of the United States Congress, we say, thank you."

