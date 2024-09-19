The largest inclusive sports facility in the world opens with a big celebration

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five years ago, special Olympics Michigan purchased South Christian’s old high school and started turning it into the Unified Sports and Inclusion Center. Thursday, they opened the outdoor fields and courts making it the largest inclusive sports training facility in the world

Special Olympian CJ VanSkiver likes playing bocce ball, and she is pretty good at it

Daren Bower

“I’ve been playing for two years now.” Said CJ VanSkiver.

Starting today she will now have a great place to practice and compete.

A torch lighting relay, opened Special Olympics Michigan’s ceremony, celebrating the opening of their outdoor sports facilities.

Daren Bower

“This is for everyone, and it changes lives.” Said Special Olympics Michigan President/Ceo Tim Hileman

Now Special Olympians have their own place to practice and compete , From soccer , To flag football and of course, bocce ball.

CJ said, “We get this whole to ourselves. This is the place where we feel the most ourselves. This is the place where people cheer us on. That's why I love this place so much.”

Daren Bower

She says before this was built it was hard to find a place to practice, saying, “We used to do leftovers like old churches after hours, gyms who've already been used, now we don't have to.”

Now that the ribbons been cut, Special Olympics Michigan is ready to show off the complex

“We're really excited because this is, this is sets the tone for a global stage. We want Special Olympics Michigan to be one of those leaders in our movement of inclusion.” Said Hileman.

Daren Bower

The 17-acre site was built with input from the athletes that will use it like Max Erhardt.

“When you see it in person, in real life, it's so much more than what it says on paper, of the view of it, and the beauty of it.” Said Max Erhardt.

CJ agrees, she is glad the project is here and finished.

“It feels like home. It used to be high school. Now is a home for every athlete and every person who wants to be here. This is my happy place.” Said CJ.

Special Olympics Michigan plans to host national events at the complex beginning next summer.

