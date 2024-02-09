Comstock Park native among 5 Marines killed in helicopter crash

SAN DIEGO — The Marine Corps released the names Friday of the five Marines killed when their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter went down in the mountains outside San Diego during a historic storm. All of them were in their 20s.

The decorated Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

“We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family’s worst fear,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, commanding officer of the squadron. “The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together.”

The oldest was Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan. Nava graduated from Comstock Park High School in 2013. He helped lead the Panthers as a member of the student council along with the football and soccer teams.

Comstock Park Public Schools Captain Miguel Nava (left), a graduate of Comstock Park, after a Panthers home football game.

According to Comstock Park Public Schools, Nava graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Marine Corps Officer School in 2017.

He was married and had a young son.

Comstock Park Public Schools Captain Miguel Nava and his wife Ryann on their wedding day.

Comstock Park Public Schools released a statement Friday after Nava was identified as one of the Marines.

"We were recently made aware that Miguel Nava, son of longtime district employee Lisa Nava, was tragically killed on a training mission near San Diego, California, when the helicopter he was assigned to was lost. Miguel was a 2013 graduate of Comstock Park High School and 2017 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and the USMC Officer School. After graduating from these programs, he followed his passion to serve our country and become a helicopter pilot, currently holding the officer rank of Captain. While at CP, Miguel was a beloved student, leader, and member of the student council. Miguel was also a member of multiple championship football and soccer teams including the 2011 and 2012 district and regional football championship teams, as well as the 2011 soccer team and 2012 district champion soccer team, where he was named all conference and all district. Throughout his time at Comstock Park and into his adult life, Miguel dedicated his time to help, mentor, guide, encourage, and support Comstock Park students. After graduating from Comstock Park, Miguel would return to the school and speak to our students. There is no greater example of what it means to be a Panther than Miguel. Miguel will be remembered as an outstanding son, brother, husband, and father! We ask that you please keep his parents Lisa and Javier, his brother Nikolas, a CP graduate of 2016, and his wife Ryann and son Luca in your thoughts and prayers."

U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten honored Capt. Nava on social media.

Absolutely heartbroken to hear that Miguel Nava of Comstock Park was one of the Marines killed in a crash this week. I offered my condolences and assistance to his family after hearing the news, and join our community and nation in lifting his loved ones in prayer. https://t.co/PsUm0NFRZq — Congresswoman Hillary Scholten (@RepScholten) February 9, 2024

The other Marines killed included Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas, who was just promoted to the rank of lance corporal on New Year’s Day.

Davis and Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona, were both crew chiefs. The rest were CH-53E pilots.

“We will miss him dearly,” his mother Caryn Langen told KNSD-TV of San Diego.

The other pilots on board were Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire, and Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho.

The Super Stallion vanished late Tuesday night on its way back to Miramar from Creech Air Force Base. The craft was discovered Wednesday morning near the mountain community of Pine Valley.

The military confirmed Thursday that all five Marines were killed when their helicopter went down during stormy weather, and efforts were underway to recover their remains, which will take weeks because of the rough terrain and weather, said Col. James C. Ford, operations officer with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. In the meantime, Marines are staying with the remains round-the-clock to adhere to their ethos of never leaving any Marine behind.

The military is investigating the crash.

This story published by the Associated Press.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube