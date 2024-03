WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police have told FOX 17 a 20-year-old is in custody after the shooting Wednesday night.

DETAILS: Police: 1 critically hurt in shooting at Wyoming gas station

The victim, a 36-year-old employee there, is still in critical condition after being shot multiple time.

If you have information on this shooting, please call Wyoming Police Detectives at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345