Police: 1 critically hurt in shooting at Wyoming gas station

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating after someone was injured in a Wyoming shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was shot multiple times at a gas station near 32nd and Division streets, according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD). It happened at around 5:40 p.m.

We’re told the victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

A suspect description is not available at this time.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with police by calling 616-530-7300. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

