Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Police: 1 critically hurt in shooting at Wyoming gas station

Wyoming gas station shooting
FOX 17
Wyoming gas station shooting
Posted at 7:52 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 19:57:38-05

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating after someone was injured in a Wyoming shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was shot multiple times at a gas station near 32nd and Division streets, according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD). It happened at around 5:40 p.m.

We’re told the victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

A suspect description is not available at this time.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with police by calling 616-530-7300. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book