Algoma voters to decide whether to leave Kent District Library

ALGOMA TWP., Mich. — Voters in Algoma Township will decide whether to leave the Kent District Library (KDL) during Tuesday’s special election.

Supporters of the proposal say it gives the community a chance to create a service of their own while opponents call the plan theoretical.

“We know it's an emotional issue and passionate issue for everybody,” said Kevin Green, Algoma Township supervisor.

In January, the township board proposed partnering with Solon Township to provide library services. The move was pitched as a way to save taxpayer money and give them a library closer to home.

Under the proposal, each community would have paid a 0.5 mil, which would have generated $400,000 per year for operational expenses.

Algoma residents currently pay a 1.25 mils for KDL services. It equates to about $0.04 for every taxable dollar. The system is expected to offer a new 1.1 mils in 2024.

Board members instead decided to put forth a more simple question, which only asks if residents want to withdrawal from KDL by November 3, 2023.

“The township board… didn't want to spend a ton of money until they found out where the residents sit,” said Green. “If they [residents] decide that they want to do that, then we'll go all in, but in the meantime, we're just trying to see what the residents want.”

Amanda Gerhardt, who has lived in Algoma for nine years, says the ballot proposal comes with too many unknowns.

“If we do leave and we have to go through potential additional votes to say, ‘Well, could we join this? Could we join that? Could we build this?’ Those are all hypotheticals that we just don't know for sure will pass,” said Gerhardt. “We just feel like our best bet, again, is to keep an amazing award winning service.”

Amy Roder, another resident, does not want to risk her family’s access to the books, computers, and other resources offered through KDL.

“There's too many open ended questions and too many things that we just don't know yet,” said Roder.

Green told FOX 17 that if the ballot proposal passes, Algoma would most likely temporarily join Sparta Township’s library since state law requires the service.

Eventually, the township would partner with Solon Township to create their own system. He estimates it would cost anywhere between 0.5-0.7 mils, but acknowledged things could change.

“There’s a lot to work out,” said Green. “Obviously all the boards and commissions have to vote on all this and the residents have to want that too, so that's the big choice. We understand there's a little bit of risk, but we really also believe that we could do this together.”

In a flier sent at the end of March, the Kent County GOP encouraged Algoma voters to “get back local control” and support the withdrawal.

It alleged that KDL charges Algoma $700,000 per year to use a library located in a different community while nearby, non-members of KDL cost less than $300,000 per year.

Randy Goble, KDL’s director of engagement, says that while the amount is accurate, Kent GOP’s statement does not acknowledge the per household amount.

Residents of Cedar Springs pay nearly the same amount for library services as Algoma residents pay. Cedar Springs residents pay 1.2 mils while Algoma residents pay 1.25 mils

The flier went onto say KDL used tax dollars to “promote controversial events and programs many parents feel are not family friendly and promote gender confusion.”

It cited an April event at Krause Memorial Library which showcased the book Becoming Eve.

According to Goble, books for book clubs are chosen by the attendees, not KDL staff.

The last reason focused on KDL “unfairly” competing with local small businesses through their “Beyond Books” program, which offers free tool rental and hobbyist items.

The Kent County GOP described KDL as “another big government social program with bloated budgets and little accountability.”

Goble says the items in “Beyond Books” “do not compete with local businesses” and are instead what patrons request most and tie-in with other programs.

For example, Goble says one of the most popular items requested are wifi hotspots, since more than 1 in 10 households in Kent County do not have broadband access. Residents in Algoma are among the most frequent users of the KDL wifi hotspots.

“It’s important that people vote on this one way or another because it's an integral part of the community,” said Goble. “Libraries help schools, they help seniors, they help people who are lower income households. They're really a vital part of the community and it's important that there's going to be a change that the people have a voice in what they have.”