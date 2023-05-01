2023 May Election: What's on the ballot?

(WXMI) — Voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in Michigan’s 2023 May special election.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. at most precincts in Michigan.
Communities across West Michigan will vote on township and county proposals, school bonds and millages.
Here's a look at what's on the ballot in West Michigan.
Allegan County:
Allegan County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd
Berrien County:
Berrien May Elections by WXMI on Scribd
Branch County:
Branch County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd
Calhoun County Race:
Calhoun County has some school millages and bonds up for vote this May, including:
- Mar Lee School District Operating Millage Renewal Proposal
- Marshall Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal
- Climax-Scotts Community Schools Bond Proposal
- Gull Lake Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal
- Jackson County Intermediate School District Special Education Millage Renewal Proposal
- Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency Regional Enhancement Millage Renewal Proposal
Cass County Races:
Cass County May 2023 Ballot Proposals by WXMI on Scribd
Kalamazoo County Races:
Kalamazoo County Ballot Proposals May 2023 by WXMI on Scribd
Kent County Races:
Kent County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd
Mecosta County Races:
Mecosta County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd
Montcalm County Races:
Montcalm May Election 1 by WXMI on Scribd
Montcalm May Election 2 by WXMI on Scribd
Montcalm May Election 3 by WXMI on Scribd
Muskegon County Races:
Muskegon County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd
Newaygo County Races:
Newaygo May Elections by WXMI on Scribd
Ottawa County Races:
Ottawa County May Election by WXMI on Scribd
Van Buren County Races:
Van Buren May Elections - Proposals by WXMI on Scribd
Van Buren May Elections - Candidates by WXMI on Scribd