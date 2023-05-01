Watch Now
2023 May Election: What's on the ballot?

Voting
Posted at 1:23 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 13:23:18-04

(WXMI) — Voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in Michigan’s 2023 May special election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. at most precincts in Michigan.

Communities across West Michigan will vote on township and county proposals, school bonds and millages.

Here's a look at what's on the ballot in West Michigan.

Allegan County:

Allegan County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd

Berrien County:

Berrien May Elections by WXMI on Scribd

Branch County:

Branch County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd

Calhoun County Race:

Calhoun County has some school millages and bonds up for vote this May, including:

  • Mar Lee School District Operating Millage Renewal Proposal
  • Marshall Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal
  • Climax-Scotts Community Schools Bond Proposal
  • Gull Lake Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal
  • Jackson County Intermediate School District Special Education Millage Renewal Proposal
  • Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency Regional Enhancement Millage Renewal Proposal

Cass County Races:

Cass County May 2023 Ballot Proposals by WXMI on Scribd

Kalamazoo County Races:

Kalamazoo County Ballot Proposals May 2023 by WXMI on Scribd

Kent County Races:

Kent County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd

Mecosta County Races:

Mecosta County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd

Montcalm County Races:

Montcalm May Election 1 by WXMI on Scribd

Montcalm May Election 2 by WXMI on Scribd

Montcalm May Election 3 by WXMI on Scribd

Muskegon County Races:

Muskegon County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd

Newaygo County Races:

Newaygo May Elections by WXMI on Scribd

Ottawa County Races:

Ottawa County May Election by WXMI on Scribd

Van Buren County Races:

Van Buren May Elections - Proposals by WXMI on Scribd

Van Buren May Elections - Candidates by WXMI on Scribd

