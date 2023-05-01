2023 May Election: What's on the ballot?

(WXMI) — Voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in Michigan’s 2023 May special election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. at most precincts in Michigan.

Communities across West Michigan will vote on township and county proposals, school bonds and millages.

Here's a look at what's on the ballot in West Michigan.

Allegan County:

Allegan County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd

Berrien County:

Berrien May Elections by WXMI on Scribd

Branch County:

Branch County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd

Calhoun County Race:

Calhoun County has some school millages and bonds up for vote this May, including:

Mar Lee School District Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

Marshall Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Climax-Scotts Community Schools Bond Proposal

Gull Lake Community Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Jackson County Intermediate School District Special Education Millage Renewal Proposal

Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency Regional Enhancement Millage Renewal Proposal

Cass County Races:

Cass County May 2023 Ballot Proposals by WXMI on Scribd

Kalamazoo County Races:

Kalamazoo County Ballot Proposals May 2023 by WXMI on Scribd

Kent County Races:

Kent County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd

Mecosta County Races:

Mecosta County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd

Montcalm County Races:

Montcalm May Election 1 by WXMI on Scribd

Montcalm May Election 2 by WXMI on Scribd

Montcalm May Election 3 by WXMI on Scribd

Muskegon County Races:

Muskegon County May Elections by WXMI on Scribd

Newaygo County Races:

Newaygo May Elections by WXMI on Scribd

Ottawa County Races:

Ottawa County May Election by WXMI on Scribd

Van Buren County Races:

Van Buren May Elections - Proposals by WXMI on Scribd

Van Buren May Elections - Candidates by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube