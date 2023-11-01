$5K reward offered 1 year after Wyoming shooting death of 18-year-old

WYOMING, Mich. — Police renew calls for information related to the shooting death of 18-year-old Kane Coronado one year after he was killed while riding his bike in Wyoming.

The shooting happened near the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive on Nov. 1, 2022, according to the Wyoming Police Department (WPD).

We’re told investigators have been unable to find answers despite a multitude of tips that have been submitted since then.

Police describe the suspect as a white man aged about 30 years with a medium build. They say he had a thin, “scruffy” beard at the time, with concave cheeks.

WPD says the suspect was last seen driving northeast from the scene in a silver or gray sedan, model year ranging between 2000–2005. They compare the vehicle’s appearance to a Chevy Cavalier.

Silent Observer offers $5,000 in exchange for information leading to an arrest, police say.

Those with knowledge related to Coronado’s death are encouraged to connect with police by calling 616-530-7300. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

