4th vehicle hit by pellet gun at Caledonia intersection

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — As investigators continue to look for the person who took shots at multiple vehicles with a pellet gun last week in Caledonia Township, another victim has stepped forward.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a driver whose vehicle was hit by a pellet while driving along 76th Street near McCords Avenue last Friday. That follows 3 other vehicles that were damaged that same day.

The difference with this fourth vehicle is it was shot some time between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The previous three were shot between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Deputies are actively working to find the person responsible.

Anyone with information on the shooting of these vehicles can contact the sheriff's office investigative division at (616) 632-6125. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

