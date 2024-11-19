3 vehicles hit by pellet gun on firearm deer season opening day in Caledonia Township

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three vehicles hit by what appeared to be gunfire on the opening day of firearm deer season were actually shot with a pellet gun, according to investigators.

The trio of vehicles were hit on Friday while all of them were driving on 76th Street near McCords Avenue on November 15. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the damage was caused by a pellet gun.

The sheriff's office says it understands the fear caused by these vehicles being shot. Deputies are actively working to find the person responsible.

Anyone with information on the shooting of these vehicles can contact the sheriff's office investigative division at (616) 632-6125. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

