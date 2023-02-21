2nd person arrested in shooting at Gaines Township mobile home park

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred near a Gaines Township mobile home last month.

Court records say the victim, who had arranged to sell marijuana, entered a vehicle on Jan. 21 to complete a transaction with 21-year-old Maurice Fields Jr.

It was during this transaction when someone in the backseat reportedly shot the victim in the eye.

The shooting led to a high-speed chase on US-131.

A Good Samaritan located the victim after his car broke down and drove him to the hospital.

Fields was subsequently arrested and charged. He was placed on a $100,000 bond.

Since then, Grand Rapids resident Kamoni Gross was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery, assault with murderous intent and firing a gun from a vehicle resulting in injury, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Gross is scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

