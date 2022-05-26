Family remembers Joe Wilder as a man who had strong faith and showed it as choir director

KENT COUNTY — A father was gunned down at an ATM late Tuesday night. The family of 50-year-old Joe Wilder is heartbroken. They describe their youngest brother as always looking for the positives.

Wilder and his wife celebrated their 25th anniversary not long ago through song in front of their church community. For around 20 years, Wilder often shared his voice with his community at the apostolic faith church as their choir director.

"Joe had, he had a beautiful voice, and he was so passionate about directing that choir and being in the music ministry," Judy Wilder told FOX17.

Sadly, his voice was taken away following an attempted robbery at a Huntington Bank in Byron Township around 10:30 pm Tuesday.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating if this is related to a string of other violent events.

"He would have just he would handed him his money and his keys to his truck. He was you know, anything just to keep his life and to be with his wife and kids," Paul Wilder said.

Grand Rapids police and the sheriff's office say two men committed a series of robberies in a stolen white Audi stretching from Ann Street to 28th street and East Paris in Kentwood.

Police caught the two men after a chase that ended in Alpine Township.

"I'm angry. But God gives me the strength to forgive," Paul told FOX17.

You can help the family here through this gofundme

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube