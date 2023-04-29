Shooting death at Kentwood hotel

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A person is in custody after a man was shot to death at a hotel early Saturday morning.

At 4:46 a.m. Saturday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Affordable Suites of America, located at 2701 E. Beltline Ave. SE. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Police officers, the Kentwood Fire Department and Life EMS treated the man before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person has been detained in connection with the shooting. Police said there is no threat to the community.

The incident remains under investigation by Kentwood Police. Anybody with any information should call the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at (616) 656-6604 or Silent Observer at (616) 744-2345.

