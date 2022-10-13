16-year-old charged in Kentwood vehicle theft with toddler inside

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Charges have been filed against a juvenile suspect accused of stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside.

The incident reportedly occurred near 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood on Oct. 4. The 2-year-old was found safe on the side of the road thanks to the efforts of school bus drivers in Kelloggsville.

We’re told the stolen car was found in Grand Rapids a short while later.

The Kentwood Police Department says the 16-year-old suspect faces the following charges:

Child abandonment.

Unlawfully driving away a vehicle.

Lying to and obstructing police.

Malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000.

“I would like to commend our Kentwood Police officers and the officers from our neighboring communities on their tireless work to identify and locate this individual,” says Chief Bryan Litwin. “I would also like to thank the bus drivers from Kelloggsville Public Schools for their quick actions in locating the missing child and returning him to his parents.”

