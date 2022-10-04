Toddler stolen with car in Kentwood, Kelloggsville bus drivers step in to help

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A toddler is safe, after being stolen with a vehicle, left on the side of the road, and found by a pair of local bus drivers.

Around 8:00 Tuesday morning, Kentwood police were called to the area of 48th Street and Marlette Avenue after hearing about a stolen vehicle with a 2-year-old still inside.

A few moments later, police received another call, telling them about a child left on the side of the road in that area.

Kelloggsville Public Schools superintendent Jim Alston said the incident happened near one of the school's bus stops and that bus driver Dave Skinner made one of those calls.

While driving a Kelloggsville bus on Monday morning, Skinner saw the parents of the 2-year-old trying to flag down passing cars and looing "very frantic." Skinner stopped and called 911.

Alston told FOX 17 that Skinner radioed in, saying he'd be running late because he was pausing to help the toddler's family.

Meanwhile, another Kelloggsville bus driver, Sue Workman, made a stop of her own when she spied a baby on the side of the road during her daily route.

Workman immediately picked up the baby and reunited him with his parents.

10 minutes passed between the time when Skinner made contact with the parents and Workman returned the baby.

In a statement, Alston thanked the "quick thinking" of the two bus drivers, as well as the Director of Transportation, Kristin Nickelson, who he said coordinated the radio and buses during the incident.

"Their communication and thoughtful actions helped return a baby back to his parents," Alston said.

Police say the stolen car was found in Grand Rapids, shortly after it was snatched.

The baby was returned safely to the parents with no injuries, police say.

However, police say the suspect has not yet been located.

Officers from the Kent County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Public Safety, and the Grand Rapids Police Department assisted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

